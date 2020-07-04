Forum Merger (NASDAQ:FMCIU) Trading Down 4.1%

Shares of Forum Merger Corp (NASDAQ:FMCIU) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $20.61 and last traded at $20.61, 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 13,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $12.37.

Get Forum Merger alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Forum Merger stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Forum Merger Corp (NASDAQ:FMCIU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Forum Merger II Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.