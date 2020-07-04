Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.23.

FNKO has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Funko from $9.50 to $7.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Funko from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Funko stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.89. The stock had a trading volume of 461,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,052,541. Funko has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $27.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.50 million, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Funko had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $136.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.98 million. Equities research analysts expect that Funko will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Funko by 82.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,208,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,802,000 after buying an additional 1,448,006 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Funko by 777.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,017,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after buying an additional 901,110 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Funko by 785.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 950,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,313,000 after buying an additional 843,252 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Funko by 5,189.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 671,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 659,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Funko by 1,320.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 391,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,721,000 after buying an additional 364,103 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

