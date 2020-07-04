FYDcoin Trading 51.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (FYD)

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. FYDcoin has a total market cap of $485,783.34 and $1,889.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FYDcoin has traded 51.4% higher against the US dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002099 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000530 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FYDcoin Profile

FYD is a coin. It launched on March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 483,863,893 coins and its circulating supply is 464,917,993 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com . FYDcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@fydcoin

Buying and Selling FYDcoin

FYDcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

