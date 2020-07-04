GAMB (GMB) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, GAMB has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GAMB token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange. GAMB has a market cap of $416,949.81 and $106,393.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00045175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.90 or 0.04937590 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019937 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00054283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002387 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a token. It launched on June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,853,249,989 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

