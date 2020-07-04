General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. General Dynamics posted earnings of $2.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $11.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.79 to $11.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $12.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.20 to $12.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for General Dynamics.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded General Dynamics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine cut General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $191.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $11,287,000. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 218,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GD traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,337. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.56 and a 200 day moving average of $156.37. General Dynamics has a one year low of $100.55 and a one year high of $193.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

