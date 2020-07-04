General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) will report $9.09 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for General Dynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.83 billion and the highest is $9.29 billion. General Dynamics reported sales of $9.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that General Dynamics will report full-year sales of $38.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.08 billion to $39.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $40.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $39.67 billion to $40.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover General Dynamics.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GD. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $167.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.21.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $147.30. 761,214 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,595,337. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $193.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.37. The company has a market cap of $42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at $11,287,000. Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 70.4% during the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 4.2% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 218,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Further Reading: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Dynamics (GD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.