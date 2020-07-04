Gexan (GEX) Achieves Market Cap of $15,692.80

Gexan (CURRENCY:GEX) traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Gexan coin can currently be bought for about $0.0060 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Graviex. During the last seven days, Gexan has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gexan has a market capitalization of $15,692.80 and $1,137.00 worth of Gexan was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.97 or 0.00738406 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00029952 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $166.06 or 0.01830914 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00018455 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00188951 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00152858 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008126 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,102.85 or 1.00367463 BTC.

About Gexan

GEX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the PHI2 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2019. Gexan’s total supply is 2,923,741 coins and its circulating supply is 2,612,051 coins. Gexan’s official website is gexan.io . Gexan’s official message board is medium.com/@gexanlottery . Gexan’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gexan Coin Trading

Gexan can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gexan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gexan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gexan using one of the exchanges listed above.

