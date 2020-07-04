Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.02 Million

Analysts expect that Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) will announce $18.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Glaukos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.47 million to $27.00 million. Glaukos posted sales of $58.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 69.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Glaukos will report full-year sales of $197.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $183.28 million to $228.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $322.70 million, with estimates ranging from $298.34 million to $372.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Glaukos.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.09). Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 6.95% and a negative net margin of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GKOS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Glaukos from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Glaukos in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Glaukos from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Glaukos from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.10.

In other Glaukos news, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 207,447 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total transaction of $8,138,145.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the first quarter worth $55,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Glaukos by 701.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

Glaukos stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.64. The company had a trading volume of 403,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38. Glaukos has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $84.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.11 and a beta of 1.77.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

