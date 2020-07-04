Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $792.01 Million

Analysts forecast that Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) will report sales of $792.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Godaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $790.00 million to $798.00 million. Godaddy posted sales of $737.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Godaddy will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.49 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Godaddy.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Godaddy had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Godaddy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE:GDDY traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,702,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,760,989. Godaddy has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $84.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.67, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.10.

In other news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nima Kelly sold 3,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $265,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 114,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,408,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 199,159 shares of company stock valued at $15,553,567. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Godaddy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Godaddy by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Godaddy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

