Gravity Market Capitalization Achieves $68,014.03 (GZRO)

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 44.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Gravity has a total market capitalization of $68,014.03 and $28.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gravity has traded 45.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Gravity coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.01708341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00169512 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00109279 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Gravity’s total supply is 2,365,595,745 coins and its circulating supply is 1,345,595,745 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin . The official website for Gravity is gzro.net

Gravity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

