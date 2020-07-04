Handshake Price Reaches $0.0935 on Exchanges (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Handshake has a total market capitalization of $26.41 million and approximately $2.31 million worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handshake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0935 or 0.00001031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Handshake has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,075.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.09 or 0.02491280 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.18 or 0.02448148 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00457467 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00013628 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.89 or 0.00692986 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00062617 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.26 or 0.00564862 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00015904 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Handshake Profile

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 282,376,218 coins. Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org

Buying and Selling Handshake

Handshake can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handshake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

