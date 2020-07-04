Harmony (ONE) 24 Hour Volume Tops $9.31 Million

Harmony (CURRENCY:ONE) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Harmony has a market cap of $32.06 million and $9.31 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges including Binance and Binance DEX. During the last seven days, Harmony has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044941 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $460.87 or 0.05081518 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00019156 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00054023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031550 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002397 BTC.

Harmony Profile

Harmony (ONE) is a token. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 12,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,255,461,110 tokens. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one . The official website for Harmony is harmony.one/?utm_source=icodrops

Buying and Selling Harmony

Harmony can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Binance DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

