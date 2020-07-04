HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.82 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) to announce earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for HCA Healthcare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is ($2.66). HCA Healthcare posted earnings of $2.21 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 137.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will report full year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $7.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $10.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.47 to $12.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for HCA Healthcare.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $12.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.12 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 304.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.97 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $173.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.81.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.97. 1,542,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,771,487. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day moving average is $119.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $58.38 and a one year high of $151.97.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 24,220 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.19, for a total transaction of $2,426,601.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,930,550.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.1% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 14,400 shares during the period. City Holding Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 903.2% during the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

