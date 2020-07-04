HeartBout Price Down 10.2% Over Last Week (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. In the last week, HeartBout has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $77,541.65 and $747.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HeartBout token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (CRYPTO:HB) is a token. Its genesis date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

