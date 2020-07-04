HEAT (HEAT) Trading 7.4% Higher This Week

HEAT (CURRENCY:HEAT) traded up 12.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. HEAT has a market cap of $692,932.58 and $9,256.00 worth of HEAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEAT coin can currently be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000167 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HEAT has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.01708341 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00169512 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00025190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052692 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00109279 BTC.

About HEAT

HEAT (HEAT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 9th, 2016. HEAT’s total supply is 45,604,487 coins. The official website for HEAT is heatledger.com . The Reddit community for HEAT is /r/heatledger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEAT’s official Twitter account is @heatcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEAT

HEAT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEAT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

