Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Analysts expect Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) to post $0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heico’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.27. Heico posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heico will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Heico.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $468.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.69 million. Heico had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share.

HEI has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Vertical Research lowered Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Heico from $110.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of HEI traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.88. The stock had a trading volume of 303,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,070. The firm has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Heico has a 52 week low of $52.01 and a 52 week high of $147.93.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. Heico’s payout ratio is 6.96%.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total transaction of $9,221,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,198,939 shares in the company, valued at $110,554,165.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total value of $59,556.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,154.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,813 shares of company stock valued at $19,159,982. 8.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Heico during the 1st quarter valued at about $225,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heico by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Heico by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 181,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,524,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Heico by 257.2% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 58,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 42,024 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Heico by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 41,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 15,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

Heico Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

