HEROcoin Achieves Market Cap of $345,199.33 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. One HEROcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. HEROcoin has a total market capitalization of $345,199.33 and $5,637.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 15.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.01707014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00169076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00052446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00108571 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin’s launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 188,010,138 tokens. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

HEROcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

