Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HRTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/30/2020 – Heron Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $26.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/29/2020 – Heron Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

6/23/2020 – Heron Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/22/2020 – Heron Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

5/26/2020 – Heron Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

5/23/2020 – Heron Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/20/2020 – Heron Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

5/18/2020 – Heron Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at FIX. They set an “add” rating on the stock.

5/12/2020 – Heron Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

5/6/2020 – Heron Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “

5/6/2020 – Heron Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.

HRTX stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.53. 2,273,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,820. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39.

Get Heron Therapeutics Inc alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.31% and a negative return on equity of 56.85%. Heron Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Heron Therapeutics by 2,443.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 325.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Heron Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.