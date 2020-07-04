Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ: HRTX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/30/2020 – Heron Therapeutics had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $26.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 6/29/2020 – Heron Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/23/2020 – Heron Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 6/22/2020 – Heron Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/26/2020 – Heron Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/23/2020 – Heron Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 5/20/2020 – Heron Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “
- 5/18/2020 – Heron Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at FIX. They set an “add” rating on the stock.
- 5/12/2020 – Heron Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “
- 5/6/2020 – Heron Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Heron Therapeutics Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The company is developing products using its proprietary Biochronomer (TM) polymer-based drug delivery platform. Its product portfolio includes APF530, is being developed for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. Heron Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc., is based in REDWOOD CITY CA. “
- 5/6/2020 – Heron Therapeutics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $29.00 price target on the stock.
HRTX stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.53. 2,273,011 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,820. Heron Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.39.
Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.31% and a negative return on equity of 56.85%. Heron Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.
Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.
Read More: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.