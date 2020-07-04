HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.35). HollyFrontier reported earnings per share of $2.18 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 125.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $3.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

HFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HollyFrontier from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Cowen lowered HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.62.

NYSE:HFC traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $27.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,720,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average of $35.42. The company has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 1.73. HollyFrontier has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $58.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of HollyFrontier by 10.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

