Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.88 Billion

Analysts expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to announce $32.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.93 billion and the lowest is $32.07 billion. Home Depot reported sales of $30.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year sales of $115.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.01 billion to $117.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $118.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.43 billion to $123.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Depot.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,357 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.50. 3,365,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,913,103. Home Depot has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $259.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.23. The company has a market cap of $267.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

