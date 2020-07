Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $32.88 Billion

Analysts expect Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) to announce $32.88 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Home Depot’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $33.93 billion and the lowest is $32.07 billion. Home Depot reported sales of $30.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Depot will report full-year sales of $115.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.01 billion to $117.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $118.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $112.43 billion to $123.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Home Depot.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $261.00 to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.83.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,934,286,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,072 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,160,862,000 after acquiring an additional 191,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $2,558,090,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,357 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HD traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $248.50. 3,365,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,913,103. Home Depot has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $259.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $246.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.23. The company has a market cap of $267.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and d├ęcor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Depot (HD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.