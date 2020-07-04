HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on HomeStreet in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. B. Riley cut their price target on HomeStreet from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. HomeStreet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

NASDAQ HMST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.67. 91,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,910. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.82. HomeStreet has a 1-year low of $18.44 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The firm has a market cap of $553.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $78.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.57 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 5.88% and a net margin of 7.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 2,321 shares of HomeStreet stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $61,877.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,745.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Robert Patterson bought 3,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.96 per share, with a total value of $78,615.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,488.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in HomeStreet by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,368,000 after buying an additional 50,916 shares during the last quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 7.3% in the first quarter. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC now owns 511,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 34,702 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 448,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 356,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of HomeStreet by 30.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,685,000 after purchasing an additional 79,775 shares in the last quarter. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking.

