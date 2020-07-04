HOQU Price Down 6.5% Over Last Week (HQX)

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One HOQU token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Hotbit, HitBTC and BitForex. HOQU has a total market cap of $311,394.89 and approximately $1.57 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.01708701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00168990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00109228 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

HOQU Token Profile

HOQU’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io

Buying and Selling HOQU

HOQU can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Hotbit, BitForex and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

