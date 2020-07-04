Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded by BofA Securities

BofA Securities lowered shares of Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Huazhu Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised Huazhu Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. CLSA raised Huazhu Group from a sell rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Huazhu Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huazhu Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.96.

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HTHT opened at $34.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average is $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Huazhu Group has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -136.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported ($3.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.63) by ($2.22). Huazhu Group had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huazhu Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 216,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 102,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 51,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under the Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, Orange Hotel, HanTing Premium, Starway Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Manxin Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Joya Hotel, Grand Mercure, Novotel, Mercure, Ibis Styles, and Ibis brand names for business and leisure travelers.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.