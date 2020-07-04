Humaniq (HMQ) Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $811,307.29 and $43,501.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Hotbit, YoBit and Mercatox. In the last seven days, Humaniq has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.01708701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00168990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00109228 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq’s genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Humaniq

Humaniq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, YoBit, Hotbit, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

