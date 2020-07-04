IDEX Hits Market Capitalization of $25.17 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (CURRENCY:IDEX) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. IDEX has a total market cap of $25.17 million and approximately $317,838.00 worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX token can now be purchased for $0.0485 or 0.00000534 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IDEX has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.85 or 0.01707014 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00169076 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00052446 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00108571 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IDEX Token Profile

IDEX’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 519,251,085 tokens. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IDEX’s official website is idex.market . IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex . IDEX’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

IDEX Token Trading

IDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

