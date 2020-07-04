Ignis (IGNIS) Price Reaches $0.0220 on Exchanges

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Ignis has a market capitalization of $16.73 million and $652,108.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ignis token can now be purchased for $0.0220 or 0.00000242 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Coinbit and HitBTC. During the last week, Ignis has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ignis Profile

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain . Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, STEX, HitBTC, Upbit, Indodax, Coinbit and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

