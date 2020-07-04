ImageCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $477,014.50 (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $477,014.50 and $1.06 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ImageCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0511 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002111 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 59.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 9,886,424 coins and its circulating supply is 9,336,924 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

ImageCoin Coin Trading

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

