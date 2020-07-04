INO COIN Achieves Market Cap of $366.10 Million (INO)

INO COIN (CURRENCY:INO) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last seven days, INO COIN has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. INO COIN has a market capitalization of $366.10 million and $451,234.00 worth of INO COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One INO COIN token can currently be purchased for about $2.03 or 0.00022374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and Exrates.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About INO COIN

INO COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,003,180 tokens. INO COIN’s official Twitter account is @inocoin2018 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for INO COIN is inocoin.eu . The Reddit community for INO COIN is /r/InoCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling INO COIN

INO COIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INO COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INO COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase INO COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

