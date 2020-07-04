Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Receives $11.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INSG. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.25 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Inseego in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Inseego in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th.

Get Inseego alerts:

In other Inseego news, insider Ashish Sharma sold 2,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $28,217.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,847.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Doug Kahn sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,761 shares in the company, valued at $294,371. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,803 shares of company stock valued at $363,827. Company insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inseego by 7,353.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 83,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 22,889 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Inseego by 339.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,779 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,947 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Inseego by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,382,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,070,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $11.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,066,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,980,092. Inseego has a 12-month low of $3.61 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Inseego will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.