Inspyr Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:NSPX) Shares Down 19.3%

Inspyr Therapeutics Inc (OTCMKTS:NSPX)’s share price was down 19.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.05 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 71,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,476,876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

Inspyr Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NSPX)

Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of prodrug cancer therapeutics in the United States. It develops cancer therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, including brain, liver, prostate, and other cancers. The company's lead drug candidate is mipsagargin, which has completed an open label single arm Phase II clinical trial in patients with advanced hepatocellular carcinoma or liver cancer.

