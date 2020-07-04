Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

JRSH has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Jerash Holdings (US) from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Jerash Holdings (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th.

JRSH traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,117. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.68.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.44 million during the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jerash Holdings will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 25.0% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 410,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 82,001 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Jerash Holdings (US) in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Jerash Holdings (US) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,786 shares in the last quarter. 7.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jerash Holdings (US)

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

