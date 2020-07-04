Jobchain (JOB) Tops 1-Day Volume of $859.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 327.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Jobchain has a market cap of $987,789.39 and approximately $859.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Jobchain has traded up 218.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Jobchain token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011003 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $155.17 or 0.01708701 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00168990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00000741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00109228 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,153,220,486 tokens. Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

Jobchain Token Trading

Jobchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.