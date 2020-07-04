Kryll (KRL) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Kryll token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001164 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Kryll has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kryll has a total market capitalization of $3.07 million and approximately $6,838.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00044852 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $462.88 or 0.05096278 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002699 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00019177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00054094 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031496 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002395 BTC.

About Kryll

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a token. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,000,443 tokens. The official website for Kryll is kryll.io . Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Kryll is medium.com/@kryll_io

Kryll Token Trading

