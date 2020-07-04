Lunyr Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days (LUN)

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Lunyr token can now be purchased for approximately $1.22 or 0.00013495 BTC on exchanges including Binance, YoBit, HitBTC and BigONE. During the last seven days, Lunyr has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. Lunyr has a total market cap of $2.81 million and approximately $886,205.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Lunyr

Lunyr’s launch date was March 8th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 tokens. Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lunyr

Lunyr can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gate.io, Huobi, BiteBTC, Liqui, Upbit, YoBit, HitBTC, Binance and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lunyr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

