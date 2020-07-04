Massnet 24-Hour Volume Tops $1.73 Million (MASS)

Massnet (CURRENCY:MASS) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, Massnet has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Massnet coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00003322 BTC on major exchanges. Massnet has a total market capitalization of $23.14 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of Massnet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $455.13 or 0.05006775 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00018455 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00054168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002393 BTC.

About Massnet

Massnet (CRYPTO:MASS) is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Massnet’s total supply is 76,616,408 coins. The official message board for Massnet is medium.com . Massnet’s official Twitter account is @MASSToken . The official website for Massnet is massnet.org

Massnet Coin Trading

Massnet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Massnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Massnet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Massnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

