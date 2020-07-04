Master Contract Token Price Tops $0.0005 (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Master Contract Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including Switcheo Network and Hotbit. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. Master Contract Token has a total market capitalization of $264,412.56 and approximately $5,614.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.38 or 0.02490355 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010985 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00062618 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00001089 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token Profile

Master Contract Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 tokens. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects . Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token . The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Master Contract Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Master Contract Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.