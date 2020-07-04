Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.78.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MESO shares. ValuEngine lowered Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Mesoblast from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Mesoblast in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Mesoblast from $13.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

MESO traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,870. Mesoblast has a twelve month low of $3.12 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 3.51.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 197.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 million. Equities research analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MESO. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mesoblast by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mesoblast by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 35,777 shares during the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.