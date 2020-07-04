Metadium Price Up 14.5% This Week (META)

Metadium (CURRENCY:META) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. One Metadium token can currently be purchased for about $0.0078 or 0.00000086 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Bytex, Coinsuper and Hotbit. During the last week, Metadium has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Metadium has a total market capitalization of $9.75 million and $1.80 million worth of Metadium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010980 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $155.18 or 0.01707113 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00169025 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00052761 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.93 or 0.00109258 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Metadium Token Profile

Metadium’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,245,430,304 tokens. Metadium’s official Twitter account is @metadium and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metadium’s official website is www.metadium.com . The Reddit community for Metadium is /r/metadiumprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metadium’s official message board is medium.com/metadium

Metadium Token Trading

Metadium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bytex, Bilaxy, Coinsuper, Hotbit and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metadium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metadium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metadium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

