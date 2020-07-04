MetaMorph (METM) Trading Down 9.3% This Week

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. Over the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including BiteBTC, IDEX, LATOKEN and BitMart. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $30,344.08 and approximately $31,749.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001374 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00045175 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.90 or 0.04937590 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002677 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00019937 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00054283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031519 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002387 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

METM is a token. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 179,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 176,082,468 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Mercatox, LATOKEN, BitMart and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

