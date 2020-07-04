Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Metlife from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Metlife from $59.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st.

Get Metlife alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Metlife by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in Metlife by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 39,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Global Financial Private Capital Inc raised its stake in Metlife by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 60,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Metlife by 10,684.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 592,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,217,000 after acquiring an additional 587,349 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in Metlife by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 532,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,122,000 after acquiring an additional 45,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Metlife stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.65. 5,002,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,361,283. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Metlife has a 52-week low of $22.85 and a 52-week high of $53.28. The firm has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.34.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.38 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Metlife will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Metlife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Metlife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metlife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.