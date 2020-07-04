Monetha (MTH) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Monetha (CURRENCY:MTH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. One Monetha token can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. Monetha has a total market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $187,552.00 worth of Monetha was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monetha has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044910 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.84 or 0.05011845 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002704 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00018713 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00054162 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00031536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Monetha Token Profile

Monetha is a token. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Monetha’s total supply is 402,400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Monetha is /r/Monetha and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Monetha is www.monetha.io . Monetha’s official message board is medium.com/@monetha . Monetha’s official Twitter account is @Monetha_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Monetha

