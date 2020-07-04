National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $262.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.27 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS.

National Beverage stock opened at $63.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.37. National Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $35.71 and a fifty-two week high of $68.86.

FIZZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra lowered National Beverage to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Guggenheim increased their price target on National Beverage from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine cut National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

