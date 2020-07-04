Nevada Energy Metals (CVE:BFF) Trading 13.3% Higher

Nevada Energy Metals Inc (CVE:BFF)’s share price was up 13.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, approximately 52,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 135% from the average daily volume of 22,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $523,000.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37.

About Nevada Energy Metals (CVE:BFF)

Nevada Energy Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of brine based lithium exploration targets and mineral resource properties located in Nevada. It holds a 100% interest in the Big Smokey Valley Lithium project, Black Rock Desert Lithium project, Teels Marsh West Lithium project, and San Emidio Desert Lithium project located in Nevada.

