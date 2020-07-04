NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Reaches $0.12

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 3rd. In the last seven days, NEXT.coin has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NEXT.coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001334 BTC on popular exchanges. NEXT.coin has a total market cap of $754,296.84 and approximately $1,111.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,081.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.99 or 0.02444553 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002217 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000189 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.96 or 0.00682275 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000469 BTC.

EDC Blockchain [old] (EDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002847 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (CRYPTO:NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. The official website for NEXT.coin is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT.coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEXT.coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

