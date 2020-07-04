Novacoin (NVC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $806.00

Novacoin (CURRENCY:NVC) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Novacoin has a total market capitalization of $364,563.96 and approximately $806.00 worth of Novacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Novacoin has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Novacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00001720 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00030296 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,070.12 or 0.99942847 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001011 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 86.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000312 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00149732 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000091 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00006817 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000399 BTC.

About Novacoin

Novacoin (NVC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 9th, 2013. Novacoin’s total supply is 2,335,757 coins. The Reddit community for Novacoin is /r/Novacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Novacoin’s official Twitter account is @MarketNvc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Novacoin’s official website is novacoin.org

Buying and Selling Novacoin

Novacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Novacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Novacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Novacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

