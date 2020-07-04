NuBits (USNBT) Price Hits $0.0998

NuBits (CURRENCY:USNBT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. NuBits has a total market cap of $1.10 million and approximately $397.00 worth of NuBits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NuBits has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One NuBits coin can currently be bought for $0.0998 or 0.00001099 BTC on popular exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange and Upbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010986 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $155.12 or 0.01707816 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00168839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00052721 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000740 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.92 or 0.00109197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About NuBits

NuBits’ total supply is 70,510,851 coins and its circulating supply is 10,981,667 coins. NuBits’ official Twitter account is @OfficialNuBits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NuBits is www.nubits.com . The Reddit community for NuBits is /r/NuBits and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NuBits is discuss.nubits.com

NuBits Coin Trading

NuBits can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuBits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NuBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NuBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

