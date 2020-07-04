Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.54 Million

Analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) will report $384.54 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $394.97 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $365.00 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet posted sales of $333.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will report full year sales of $1.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $349.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on OLLI shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price target (up from $82.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $33.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.63.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $1,495,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,677 shares in the company, valued at $1,734,271.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the first quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 29,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,900,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period.

OLLI traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690,730. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.90. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.35. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $105.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

