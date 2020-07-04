OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.43 Million

Equities research analysts predict that OrganiGram Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OGI) will post $17.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for OrganiGram’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.06 million to $19.87 million. OrganiGram posted sales of $18.46 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OrganiGram will report full-year sales of $77.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $68.08 million to $107.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $127.16 million, with estimates ranging from $88.06 million to $180.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover OrganiGram.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.07 million. OrganiGram had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 45.14%. OrganiGram’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America raised OrganiGram to a “hold” rating and set a $1.72 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. AltaCorp Capital raised OrganiGram from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub lowered OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Citigroup raised OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.82.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in OrganiGram in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in OrganiGram in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in OrganiGram in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of OrganiGram in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGI stock remained flat at $$1.62 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,140,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,112,635. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.63 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of -0.02. OrganiGram has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $7.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.03.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

