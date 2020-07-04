Payfair One Day Volume Hits $1,135.00 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Payfair has a total market cap of $28,781.36 and approximately $1,135.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Payfair has traded down 15.4% against the dollar. One Payfair token can now be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001383 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044908 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.13 or 0.05006775 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00018455 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00054168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031529 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Payfair Token Profile

Payfair is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Payfair’s official website is payfair.io

Payfair Token Trading

Payfair can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using U.S. dollars.

