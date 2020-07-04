Peculium (PCL) Market Cap Hits $3.71 Million

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Peculium has a market capitalization of $3.71 million and approximately $342,666.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peculium token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit. In the last seven days, Peculium has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001381 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00044973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $463.54 or 0.05104500 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002706 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00019137 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00054084 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00031555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002396 BTC.

Peculium Token Profile

Peculium is a token. It launched on November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,029,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,325,377 tokens. The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peculium’s official message board is medium.com/@Peculium . The official website for Peculium is peculium.io . Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peculium

Peculium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peculium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peculium using one of the exchanges listed above.

